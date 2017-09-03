There is a Risk of New Batches of Egg Powder with Fipronil

There is a risk that new batches of egg powder with fipronil will reach Bulgaria. This was announced by Minister of Agriculture Rumen Porozhanov in Smolyan at the exhibition of rare breeds of animals in the Rhodopes.

He explained that data from countries in the EU are currently being continuously reported for fipronil contamination. "What we get as information is that the Food Agency goes to the supplier company to locate what's in store and what's going on in the production," the minister said.

According to him, the problem is much more serious in Europe - "there are many eggs they have poured out".

Inspections of the Bulgarian producers of eggs and poultry products continue, but for now there is no established use of fipronil. All batches of Polish eggs for which there were doubts were checked, but samples of them were negative.