After the Brexit Decision Bulgarians are Looking for Career Development in their Homeland

New tendency after the Brexit decision - more and more Bulgarians with experience and education in the UK are returning and looking for development in Bulgaria. The reason for this is the growing uncertainty and outcome of negotiations.

For 10 years, the Career in Bulgaria Forum helps Bulgarians from abroad to find work in Bulgaria.

Now peope returning from the UK is 1/3 more - highly educated, with an interest in well-paid spheres - from the financial sector to outsourcing, IT, marketing, advertising, other business-oriented sectors.