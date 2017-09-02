Putin will not Take Part in the Autumn Session of the UN General Assembly

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to participate in the autumn session of the UN General Assembly in September, the Kremlin spokesman, quoted by TASS and BTA, said today.

Speaker Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on US President Donald Trump's initiative to hold a world leaders meeting before the opening of the September 18th session. Reuters added that Trump, who often criticized the United Nations, will seek international support for reforming the world organization at this meeting. For the time being, it is unclear whether Putin originally planned to respond to the US president's initiative.