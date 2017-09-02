Black Smoke Through the Chimney of Russian Consulate in the United States

Thick black smoke comes out of a chimney in the closing Russian consulate in San Francisco. Firefighters arriving on site were not admitted to the building, AP reported.

An agency reporter has heard people out of the building telling firefighters that there is no problem and that consular staff burns unspecified items in a fireplace. The diplomatic mission officials are hurrying to close one of the oldest Russian consulates in the United States. The State Department has given Moscow a deadline to close its Consulate General in San Francisco by 2 September and two trade offices in New York and Washington.

