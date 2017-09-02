Declared State of Emergency in California Because of Fires
The fire spread over 1500 hectares of forest. 500 families were evacuated as their homes were threatened by fire. Reports Bnt.
One person was arrested and charged with arson. A California man held campfire for several days, but subsequently lost control of the fireplace. If found guilty, he may get up to seven years in prison.
