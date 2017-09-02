Unreleased Works of Terry Pratchett were Destroyed at his Will

The geniuses have had their strangeness and the world has received another proof of this. Earlier this week, Terry Pratchett's unfinished works were destroyed. Such was the desire of the author of the fantasy series "The World of the Disc".

Terry Pratchett has left this world in 2015 after a long-term illness by Alzheimer. At his request, about 10 unfinished novels were destroyed, not in some simple way but with steamed roller, at a special exhibition of steam engines.

The remains of the hard disk will be presented as an exhibit at an exhibition devoted to the life and work of Terry Pratchett, which will be opened on September 16th.

Terry Pratchett will remain in the hearts of millions of fans of fantasy. In the 44 years of his creative career, he produced 70 novels, over 70 million books sold, and his stories were translated into 37 languages, including Bulgarian. And to the very end, Pratchett does not lose his stunning sense of humour.

One of his most popular quotations remains the conversation with one of his characters:

Do not consider it a dying, "Death counseled. "You better think you left earlier to avoid the crowd.