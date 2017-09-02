Canada Takes Over the Security of the Sky Over Romania

September 2, 2017
Canada Takes Over the Security of the Sky Over Romania

Canadian fighters participate in the security of NATO air space, said the Alliance press service.

Since yesterday Canadian CF-188 patrols with Romanian MiG21, they are located in the Mihail Kogalniceanu base. Canadian aviation replaced the British Air Force Air Defense Joint Task Force, a watch on air sovereignty.

Tags: canada, Romania, NATO, air space
