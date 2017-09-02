Canada Takes Over the Security of the Sky Over Romania
Canadian fighters participate in the security of NATO air space, said the Alliance press service.
Since yesterday Canadian CF-188 patrols with Romanian MiG21, they are located in the Mihail Kogalniceanu base. Canadian aviation replaced the British Air Force Air Defense Joint Task Force, a watch on air sovereignty.
