More than a Million Americans have Left their Homes because of Hurricane Harvey

The number of people forced to leave their homes because of the floods caused by the Harvey storm has exceeded one million, the news agencies said.

In Harris, Texas, with a population of 4.6 million, where Houston is the largest city, 75 percent of the area was flooded by water, local authorities said. The height of the water reached 45 centimeters. In Texas and neighboring Louisiana about 160,000 households remained without electricity (at the beginning of the disaster they were 300,000). According to Moody's Analytics, Harvey's damage to the economy of Texas, the largest oil-producing center in the United States, could reach between USD 51 billion and USD 75 billion.

According to CNN, the number of people killed in the floods caused by the natural disaster is 47 people. Harvey is the most powerful hurricane that hit the United States over the past 12 years. Subsequently, its power decreased to that of a tropical storm, and finally to a cyclone. The disaster was accompanied by torrential rains and floods. Now Harvey moves in and out across the continent and is approaching Tennessee.