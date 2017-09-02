The French Police have Arrested a Suspected Terrorist in Paris

This night, a man in Paris was arrested, allegedly he prepared to commit an assault, the agencies said.

He was detained in the Eiffel Tower area, but for now there is no more details about his identity and motives. According to unconfirmed information, the arrested man was suspicious and resisted the police. The area around the Eiffel Tower has been cut off for about an hour, and dozens of visitors to the tourist attraction have been blocked.

