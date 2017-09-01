False Websites Offered Goods on Behalf of the Health Ministry
The Health Ministry has alerted the Directorate-General for Combating Organized Crime and the Prosecutor's Office about the existence of counterfeits websites of the institution, DARIK informed.
In one of the fake sites, a fictitious interview with Prof. Nikolay Petrov, the Minister of the Interior, was made for the sale of goods, the ministry press office said.
The competent authorities have informed that all legal action has been taken in a timely manner to identify the sources and bring them to justice.
The ministry is urging people to be particularly alert to "doubles" of the official site of the institution. They add that the Minister, his deputies and the staff of the agency never advertise any products and goods.
