Over 400 Killed in Muslim Revolt in Myanmar

The number of victims of clashes between Buddhists and Muslims in western Myanmar has reached 402 in a week, Kyodo reports, citing the authorities.

The military has killed 370 Rohingya from the Muslim minority. Another 17 Peoples, as well as 15 police and military, have died from the revolt clashes. Meanwhile, authorities in neighboring Bangladesh reported three refugee boats that turned and sank into the Naf River on a trip from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

According to information from the border forces of Bangladesh, the bodies of 15 children and 11 women were found. All that were part of the Muslim national minority Rohingya. In the western state of Rackhain, in Myanmar, the Buddhist majority and the few Muslim nationalities, the Rohingya periodically have conflicts that turn into a collision. Thousands of people have been the victims of these clashes in recent years. The situation in the region sharply sharpened on August 25, when hundreds of militants from the Arukan army for solidarity Rohingya, which the authorities consider to be a terrorist organization, carried out attacks on 30 police stations.