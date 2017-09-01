Nigeria Seeks Help from the UK

Nigeria Seeks Help from the UK

Nigeria has requested British military equipment to fight the Extreme Islamists from the Boko Haram group, British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson confirmed.

He admitted that the country is seriously considering getting involved with such help.

British soldiers are already training parts of Nigerian forces in land fighting against terrorists.

Consideration is given to the provision of explosive detection equipment as well as the dispatch of combat helicopters.
Boko Haram have killed more than 20,000 people in northeastern Nigeria

