Powerful Earthquake in Indonesia

September 1, 2017, Friday
Bulgaria: Powerful Earthquake in Indonesia

A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale was felt along the coast of the western parts of Indonesia, according to AFP, quoted by DARIK.

There is no information about a tsunami, or whether there are victims or damages.

The earthquake hit the Mentavas islands in West Sumatra province, about 75km from the capital of Padang.

Authorities check for damages and casualties.

