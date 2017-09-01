Powerful Earthquake in Indonesia
A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale was felt along the coast of the western parts of Indonesia, according to AFP, quoted by DARIK.
There is no information about a tsunami, or whether there are victims or damages.
The earthquake hit the Mentavas islands in West Sumatra province, about 75km from the capital of Padang.
Authorities check for damages and casualties.
