Twelve People Died in a Bus Crash with High School Students

Twelve people died in a bus crash in Iran, the world's agencies have reported, quoting local media cited by BTA.

Eleven of the victims were high school students who traveled to a national meeting of talented students. The driver of the bus also died. The reasons for the crash are not mentioned. 30 people were injured. The bus carrying 45 girls overturned in the night of the road between Darab and Shiraz, about 1100 kilometers south of Tehran.

The girls were from the southern Iranian town of Rudan and had to take part in a national meeting of talented high school students in Shiraz. About 17,000 people die on the roads in Iran each year, notes Associated Press. The country is one of the first places in the world in road accidents. The large number of tragedies on the road in Iran is explained by a combination of several factors: non-compliance with traffic rules, poorly maintained vehicles and inadequate emergency services, AP said.

