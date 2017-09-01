Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims around the world honor Eid al-Adha, one of the greatest holidays in Islam. The celebrations began on Thursday, with a total of four days. The holiday is related to family values ​​and symbolizes humility and forgiveness.

Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is the greatest religious holiday for Muslims. Celebrations usually take three days.

Its roots are in the belief that Allah orders Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishak as evidence of his faith. At the last moment, Ishak was saved by descended angels who replaced him with a sacrificial animal.

It is time for family gatherings, young people pay tribute to the elderly, visit relatives and friends. Neighbors and people in need are given from the meat prepared for this purpose. This is a time of charity, like Christmas in Christians, and donations are made for various causes.

Eid-al Adha is characteristic of the kurban, which is sacrificed in the name of Allah.

According to Muslims, the meaning of kurban does not consist of the animal's knees, neither in its blood nor in its flesh, but in the fear of Allah and the obedience of his command.

By decision of a government in Turkey, the previous Saturday and Sunday were merged with the Day of Victory on August 30th and the celebrations for Eid-al Adha, so that a ten-day vacation would take place.

Bulgarian citizens traveling in this period in Turkey have to check whether the places they want to visit will be open. State and municipal services will not work, but this does not apply to the private sector. Religious celebrations and various other festive events are organized throughout the country.