Germany will Veto the Updating of the Customs Union Between Turkey and the EU

Germany will veto the updating of a customs union between Turkey and the European Union, electronic newspaper New Europe reports.

The subject was among the main issues discussed between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin at their last meeting on Wednesday. Signed in 1995, the customs union between Turkey and the EU covers industrial goods, but not agriculture, services or public procurement. In December 2016, the EC asked the European Council to authorize the revision of the document, updating and extending its scope. The German Chancellor hinted at Germany's position on Tuesday, commenting that Turkey should not expect progress in trade if it can not guarantee the rule of law.

"I do not see a mandate to extend the customs union under the current circumstances," Merkel said earlier, and in July Germany issued a warning to citizens and businessmen traveling to Turkey, that the country was not completely safe. Authorities have arrested 22 German citizens, including the correspondent of the leading national daily newspaper Die Welt Deniz Yugel, who is in jail while case is build against him on charges of "terrorist propaganda" and "incitement to violence."