Germany will Veto the Updating of the Customs Union Between Turkey and the EU

Politics | September 1, 2017, Friday // 13:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Germany will Veto the Updating of the Customs Union Between Turkey and the EU Source: Twitter

Germany will veto the updating of a customs union between Turkey and the European Union, electronic newspaper New Europe reports.

The subject was among the main issues discussed between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin at their last meeting on Wednesday. Signed in 1995, the customs union between Turkey and the EU covers industrial goods, but not agriculture, services or public procurement. In December 2016, the EC asked the European Council to authorize the revision of the document, updating and extending its scope. The German Chancellor hinted at Germany's position on Tuesday, commenting that Turkey should not expect progress in trade if it can not guarantee the rule of law.

"I do not see a mandate to extend the customs union under the current circumstances," Merkel said earlier, and in July Germany issued a warning to citizens and businessmen traveling to Turkey, that the country was not completely safe. Authorities have arrested 22 German citizens, including the correspondent of the leading national daily newspaper Die Welt Deniz Yugel, who is in jail while case is build against him on charges of "terrorist propaganda" and "incitement to violence."

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Germnay, turkey, trade, veto
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria