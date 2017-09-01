From Plovdiv to Burgas - 40 Minutes Faster with Train

After the rehabilitation of the railway line Plovdiv - Burgas there will be reduction of the travel time between the two cities by 40 minutes. This was announced today by the Deputy Minister of Transport Velik Zanchev on the opening of the Straldzha-Tserkovski railway section. It is part of the project for rehabilitation of the entire railway line from Plovdiv to Bourgas, for which more than BGN 800 million are provided by the Transport Infrastructure Program 2014-2020, the ministry has announced.

In the words of Deputy Minister Zanchev, by 2022, the whole section will be completed, as well as the signaling and telecommunication systems. "During this programming period, we will ensure full interoperability of all systems in the directions from Sofia to Burgas and from Plovdiv to Svilengrad," he added.

The railway section "Straldzha - Tserkovski" has a length of 2 km and the funds that will be invested for its rehabilitation are BGN 4.2 million. The construction completion deadline is January 2018, and the design speed is 130 km / h.