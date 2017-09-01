The Travel Agency will Provide BGN 1 Million for Afforestation of Kresna

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 1, 2017, Friday // 11:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Travel Agency will Provide BGN 1 Million for Afforestation of Kresna Source: iNews.bg

Tomorrow a public procurement will be announced for the construction of the tunnel "Zheleznitsa" of Struma Motorway. The procurement will be divided into three lots - one for the construction of road facilities, asphalt works for 2 km before the tunnel and the underground facility itself, announced the Minister of Regional Development Nikolay Nankov.

In front of representatives of the business in Blagoevgrad, central and local government Minister Nankov talked about the completion of the highway, which will give new opportunities for development.

"Roads do not do business but are a prerequisite for it, creating conditions for investment and improving the economic environment," he said.

Nankov informed that the Road Infrastructure Agency will allocate BGN 1 million  for compensatory afforestation over the Kresna Gorge. The Chairman of the Road Infrastructure Agency Doncho Atanasov explained that the money will be allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, insisting that the funds should be directed primarily to the afforestation of the areas affected by the fire in the Kresna Gorge.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: afforestation, tunnel, Kresna Gorge
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria