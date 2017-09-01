The Travel Agency will Provide BGN 1 Million for Afforestation of Kresna
Tomorrow a public procurement will be announced for the construction of the tunnel "Zheleznitsa" of Struma Motorway. The procurement will be divided into three lots - one for the construction of road facilities, asphalt works for 2 km before the tunnel and the underground facility itself, announced the Minister of Regional Development Nikolay Nankov.
In front of representatives of the business in Blagoevgrad, central and local government Minister Nankov talked about the completion of the highway, which will give new opportunities for development.
"Roads do not do business but are a prerequisite for it, creating conditions for investment and improving the economic environment," he said.
Nankov informed that the Road Infrastructure Agency will allocate BGN 1 million for compensatory afforestation over the Kresna Gorge. The Chairman of the Road Infrastructure Agency Doncho Atanasov explained that the money will be allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, insisting that the funds should be directed primarily to the afforestation of the areas affected by the fire in the Kresna Gorge.
