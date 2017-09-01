Russian Teenager Eliminated Dimitrov from the US Open

Grigor Dimitrov's participation in the US Open Tennis Championship ended in the second round. The Bulgarian missed all the chances and good opportunities against 19-year-old Andrei Rublev (Rus) with 5:7, 6:7 (3), 3:6.

Dimitrov led with breakthroughs in each of the first two sets, in the first one even served for the 5: 3 game. In the second one, he pulled off 4:1 before re-entering the 7th game and then being thrown into the tiebreak. In the third part, the Russian teenager achieved the only breakthrough in the 4th game and kept the lead until the end.

Grigor made a lot of service mistakes and finished the match with 11 doubles mistakes against just 3 made by his rival. The Bulgarian facilitated the opponent with 39 unforced mistakes at 36 by Rubley, who also made more winning strikes (36:35).