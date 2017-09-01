Bulgaria was Eliminated in the Quarter Final and Took 6th Place at Eurovolley '17

National volleyball team lost the 1/4-final match against Serbia with the 0:3 (-21, -22, -26) and ended their participation in the European Championship in Poland. Plamen Konstantinov's selection ranks 6th in the final standings, just behind the Italian team. The Squadra Adzura had a surprising 0-3 defeat against Belgium, but had the best scores among the dropped quarter-finalists and ended in 5th place.

At the 1/2-finals, Serbia will meet Germany, which beat the Czech Republic with 3:1 (22, -16, 23, 20) and Belgium will face Russia's team who defeated European champion Slovenia 3-0 (17, 19, 19). The battle of the top 4 starts with these two games on Saturday, and on Sunday is the third place match and the final.