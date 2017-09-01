A New Hurricane Approaches the Southeast of the United States

A new hurricane threatens the southeast of the United States and the Caribbean islands. These areas are threatened by 3rd degree Irma, which forms winds at a speed of 185 km/h.

Trump's Presidential Administration is preparing to ask Congress for an initial USD 5.9 billion package to restore the hurricane Harvey affected areas. Trump himself will donate USD 1 million of his own money to help the victims.

About 100,000 homes are affected by Harvey, and in the state of Texas, the number of people killed is now 39. This is the most powerful hurricane in the US since Katrina 12 years ago. Fuel prices soared by 13%. Many refineries have stopped their operations because of floods or disrupted electricity.

