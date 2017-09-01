More than 1700 Casualties of Torrential Rain, Floods and Landslides in South Asia

More than 1,700 people have died in catastrophic floods caused by monsoon rain in South Asia, DPA reported, citing UN data.

Deaths are recorded in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Only in India the casualties are over 1300, most of them poor rural residents. The most affected Indian state is Bihar, where the victims are over 500. In Nepal, the killed are nearly 160 people, and in Bangladesh more than 140.

In India, Nepal and Bangladesh, monsoon rains, floods and landslides affected directly at least 41 million citizens. In Pakistan, the victims of the monsoon season are over 100, with the rains in Karachi causing a devastating flood and killing at least 10 people. The monsoon season runs from June to October. It is believed that rain and floods this year have been the heaviest of more than a decade.