Trump Personally Decided to Close Russian Embassy in San Francisco

US President Donald Trump personally took the decision to close the Russian Federation Consulate in San Francisco and the diplomatic buildings in Washington and New York. He has made a choice and does not plan to discuss this over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a senior US administration official told RIA Novosti.

He also noted that Trump had that option prepared by his national security team and he personally took that decision. On Thursday evening, the US announced new restrictions on the work of Russian diplomatic representations in the United States, according to which the General Consulate of Russia in San Francisco and consulates in Washington and New York will closed on September 2. Earlier in response to the closure of diplomatic sites of Russia in the United States and the expulsion of diplomats, Moscow has asked Washington to cut the number of officials in diplomatic missions in Russia to 455 by bringing them in line with the number of Russian personnel in the United States.