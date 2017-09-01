Plovdiv Policemen are Protesting Tonight

Plovdiv is yet another city in the country where police are demonstrating their demands. 6pm today starts their protest in front of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, which will continue with a procession on one of the main streets in the city, BGNES reported.

Plovdiv police officers, like their counterparts in the country, are pushing for a number of changes related to their work and status. They want a clearer regulation of the training and career development processes, the final settlement of the status of the employees of the National System 112 Directorate, the Identity Documents Unit and the others to be re-assigned to the State Enterprise "Center" for the provision of services ".

The remuneration structure is also the subject of discussion - one of their proposals is that wages be tied to socially relevant criteria. Once again, the police insist on a legal framework to enable the structures of the Ministry of Interior to work as efficiently as possible with a minimum of administration. Despite some steps taken, the police remind that the problem of the update of remuneration remains - in the context of severely shortened staff positions, employees are busy with more work and often carry more risks due to lack of staff.