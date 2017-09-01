The 44th National Assembly opened its second parliamentary session. It began with the anthem of the Republic of Bulgaria and that of the European Union. Reports Sega.

Traditionally, the parliamentary parties have come out with declarations of priorities during the new political season. At the beginning of the new session, MPs will debate the questions asked by the Minister of Health Professor Nikolay Petrov in connection with the implementation of projects for modernization and training in the emergency aid and the overall development strategy.

The draft decision for the debate was signed by 62 MPs from the socialist BSP party and is part of Friday's parliamentary scrutiny program. There will be 9 ministers from the Borisov Cabinet attending. The Minister of the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU 2018 Lilyana Pavlova, the Minister of Culture Boil Banov, the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova and others will meet.