Wizz Air is Surprised that Everyone with Tickets Wants to Fly

Low-cost company Wizz Air, the leading carrier operating from Sofia Airport, has announced as a precedent that all passengers who have bought a ticket to its destination have asked to fly. Yesterday, the company commented in an official statement about the problem involving dozens of passengers who were taken off their plane or not even boarded. Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski, for his part, ordered the Civil Aviation Administration Directorate General to start a check.

About 40 people who had to fly to London at 6 am yesterday morning were not allowed to get on the plane. They stayed and waited for the afternoon flight. As there are passengers left from previous flights, the company announced they were flying an extra flight that was scheduled late last night. The problem has escalated since Tuesday when passengers who paid tickets to London again were 23 times more than seats available on the plane. Then people expressed their outrage in social networks, that whole families had to be separated, and many passengers missed planned connections with other flights.

Wizz Air has said yesterday that, in line with internationally established standards in the aviation sector, they allow some overbooking for the most popular routes to allow more passengers to travel and avoid vacancies in Airplane. In their view, the cases in which all passengers appear are a precedent. When this happened, volunteers among passengers received additional benefits for their consent to travel later.

It is a monetary compensation, which can be up to 400 euros. Another option is for passengers who have been checked last, to register for the next flight and to receive compensation under the passenger rights legislation. "In such cases, a local airline representative provides the affected passengers with information about their rights (also in writing) and about the possibilities of booking them on another flight," the airline said. Wizz Air apologized to the passengers affected by the cases and reiterated the readiness for compensation under the European regulation.

After the announcement of Moskovski's scheduled inspection, it became clear that the CAA could only engage in flight safety, the aircraft's technical condition, the crew documentation, and whether the company respected its obligations to guarantee passenger rights.

Bulgaria does not have the power to conduct comprehensive inspections of airlines registered in the territory of another country. Wizz Air is a Hungarian low-cost carrier. Therefore, the CAA must send a formal request to the Hungarian Aviation Authorities responsible for the company so that a full inspection on our territory can be carried out.