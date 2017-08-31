Foreign Direct Investments in Non-Financial Sector in Bulgaria Grew by 1.4% in 2016

According to preliminary data 335 802 non-financial enterprises submitted their annual reports for 2016 at the National Statistical Institute. They generated BGN 137 139 million of production value and BGN 48 566 million of value added at factor cost, and employed 1 966 554 persons.

According to preliminary data 34 178 industrial enterprises submitted annual reports on their activities in 2016, which were 10.2% of the total number of the reported non-financial enterprises at the NSI.

In 2016 the production value of industrial enterprises was BGN 66 376 million at current prices, or 48.4% of the total value of non-financial enterprises. In 2016 the value added at factor cost in the Industry amounted to BGN 19 271 million at current prices, which formed 39.7% of the total value of non-financial enterprises.

In 2016 the number of persons employed in the industrial enterprises was 639 168 persons, or 32.5% of the total employment in non-financial enterprises.

In 2016 the production value in construction sector was BGN 11 548 million at current prices, or 8.4% of the total value of non-financial enterprises.

In 2016 in the construction sector the value added at factor cost amounted to 2 697 million BGN at current prices, or 5.6% of the total value of non-financial enterprises.

The number of persons employed in the construction sector in 2016 was 142 570 and formed 7.3% of the total employment in non-financial enterprises.

Annual reports on their activities in 2016, according to preliminary data, were submitted at the NSI by 140 425 trade enterprises, or 41.8% of the total number of reported non-financial enterprises.

In 2016 the production value in the trade sector was 20 946 million BGN at current prices, which formed 15.3% of the total production value of non-financial enterprises.

In the trade sector, according to preliminary data, the value added at factor cost amounted to 10 359 million BGN at current prices, or 21.3% of the total value of non-financial enterprises.

In 2016 in the trade sector were employed 511 690 persons that formed 26.0% of the total employment in non-financial enterprises

Annual reports on their activity in 2016, according to preliminary data, were submitted by 141 686 enterprises in the service sector, or 42.2% of the total number of the reported non-financial enterprises at the NSI

In 2016 production value at current prices for BGN 38 269 million was generated by service sector which formed 27.9% of the total production value of non-financial enterprises.

According to preliminary data, in 2016 the value added at factor cost in the service sector was 16 239 million BGN at current prices, or 33.4% of the total value of non-financial enterprises.

In 2016, according to preliminary data, the number of persons employed in the service sector reached 673 126 and formed 34.2% of the total employment in non-financial enterprises.