It is Official: Liverpool Signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Sports | August 31, 2017, Thursday // 15:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: It is Official: Liverpool Signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Source: Twitter

The midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is now officially a Liverpool footballer announced from Anfield. Reports Sportal
 
The transfer sum for the English national is GBP 40 million. 
 
"I am currently on international duty with the English national team at St James Park. I am very happy that I signed with Liverpool. I want to thank everyone that made this possible. Currently I am focused on the two upcoming matches of the national team. 
However, I can not wait go to the training ground in Melwood and talk in front of the club TV." said Ox, cited by the official site of the Mercyside tea. 
 
 
 
 
