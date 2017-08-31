Bulgaria has the Cheapest Beer in the World

''How much does beer cost?" Is usually the first question asked when someone recommends a holiday destination. Beer is an integral part of the hot summer days not only in Bulgaria, but also in countries around the world. Travelex has accumulated a list of refreshment beverages prices in 32 countries.

Bulgaria topped the Travelex International Beer Index 2017 for beer destinations in the world. As in our country one can drink beer at the lowest price.

The beer index is a trustworthy formula that has been used in the United Kingdom for centuries. The results are based on the average cost per beer in each country to help beer lovers look for where to spend their summer. Here are the top 7 countries where a cold beer mug is cheapest:

Bulgaria - 2 leva / 0,97 British pounds

Czech Republic - 30 crowns / 1.07 pounds

Hungary - 350 forints / 1.09 pounds

Mexico - 25 pesos / 1.15 pounds

Portugal - 1.50 euro / 1.35 pounds

Thailand - 60 baht / 1.45 pounds

South Africa - 25 rands / 1.55 pounds

Poland - 7 zloty / 1.56 pounds



