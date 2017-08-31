Macron Government Launches Overhaul of France's Labour Laws

President Emmanuel Macron's government has begun its drive to overhaul France's rigid labour laws, vowing to "free up the energy of the workforce".

The reforms aim to make it easier for bosses to hire and fire.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said they were ambitious, balanced and fair but it was natural that not everyone would support the changes.

Protests against the plan are expected next month, but two of the biggest unions say they will not take part.

Jean-Claude Mailly, the leader of Force Ouvrière (FO) praised the government's "real consultation" and "social dialogue" and wanted no role in demonstrations on 12 September.

The union with the biggest presence in the private sector, CFDT, said its members would not take to the streets either, although it was ultimately disappointed that its position was not reflected in the final text.

Further demonstrations are promised by far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon on 23 September.