U.S. Bombers Drill Over Korean Peninsula After latest North Korea Launch
South Korea said its air force conducted an exercise with two U.S. nuclear-capable bombers above the Korean peninsula on Thursday, two days after a North Korean missile fired over Japan sharply raised tensions, Reuters reported.
The drills, involving two supersonic U.S. B-1B bombers, four U.S. stealth F-35B jets as well as South Korean fighter jets, came at the end of annual joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises focused mainly on computer simulations.
North Korea strongly objects to the exercises, which it sees as a preparation for invasion and has responded with a series of threats and missiles launches in recent weeks.
U.S. President Donald Trump has responded with his own threats, warning North Korea it would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States and that the U.S. military was “locked and loaded” in case of any provocation.
Trump on Wednesday declared “talking is not the answer” to resolving the long-standing impasse with North Korea.
