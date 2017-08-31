''In Her Solo Exhibition" Will Open the New Space of Gallery in the Emblematic Water Tower in Sofia

In the non-fatal day of the fatal date September 13, we invite you to the solo exhibition of Borjana Ventzislavova, where together with the artist we will dive through the prism of her teenage life at the end of the political age of the socialism, coupled with lots of new-wave. "We Are Part of a Collection," as it's the name of the exhibition, is a reference to the song "Part of a Collection" of the famous Bulgarian band at that period New Generation. This is a metaphor turning the images, changing the positions of the collector and the butterfly and their insertion into a mirror world.



With this exhibition will be opened the new space of Gallery +359, located in the emblematic Water Tower, Lozenets.

"In her solo exhibition" We Are Part of a Collection" Borjana Ventzislavova creates an unusual balance: she lives and works in Austria and has numerous international participations but never loses her connection with the time and place that have had a strong influence on her personality and practice. Her installations, photographs, objects and projections that merge with the space of the "Water Tower" (in Lozenets), transfer us in the 90's.

Borjana Ventzislavova's personal moments dissolve in the collective memories of generations; the alternating enthusiasm and impasse, wave music, privatization, winged phrases and scribbles, boots, the entering shiny objects from "abroad".

Images woven into the tissue of a long and shabby transition to the present, somewhere in the middle of the game. "

