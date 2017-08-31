Edinburgh has a New GBP 1.35 Billion Bridge

Bulgaria: Edinburgh has a New GBP 1.35 Billion Bridge btv.bg

The Queensferry Crossing, one of the most modern 207-meter-long, three pillar bridge, was put into operation in the Scottish capital Edinburgh.

The value of the facility is GBP 1.35 Billion pounds (USD 1.7 billion), and its projected lifetime is 120 years.

The bridge, which is 2.7 km long, was built in six years. It replaces the famous Fort Bridge as the main transport highway, the BBC said.

Queensferry Crossing "will be officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II on September 4 - exactly 53 years after she opened Fort Bridge.

Edinburgh, bridge
