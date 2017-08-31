NSI: Industrial Sector in Bulgaria Attracts Biggest Volume Of Foreign Investments

According to preliminary data the foreign direct investments in the non-financial sector as of 31.12.2016 amounted to EUR 23 491 million, which is 1.4% more compared to 2015, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In 2016 the largest volume of the foreign direct investments was made in Industry - EUR 10 139 million and in Service sector (Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; Transport, communication and services; Accommodation and food service activities) - EUR 5 887 million. These two activities formed 68.2% of the total foreign direct investments, as their relative share increased by 1.3 percentage points with comparison with the previous year. The foreign direct investments in Construction sector are EUR 608 million or by 19.4% less as compared to 2015.

According to preliminary data in 2016 the actual expenditure on acquisition of tangible fixed assets in all sectors of the economy amounted to 17 619 million BGN and decreased by 16.9% compared to the previous year. The largest volume of investments in tangible fixed assets was invested in the sector of Industry - BGN 5 638 million and in the Service sector (Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; Transport, communication and services; Accommodation and food service activities) - BGN 4 744 million.

In 2016 these sectors formed 58.9% of total expenditure on acquisition fixed assets. The investment in tangible fixed assets in the Construction sector was BGN 1 083 million and decreased by 28.5% compared to 2015.

In 2016 the structure of expenditure on acquisition of tangible fixed assets by kind was changed. The relative share of investments for buildings and construction equipment decreased by 8.8 percentage points compared to the previous year and reached 31.9%. At the same time the expenditure for machines and equipment increased by 4.9 percentage points, for the purchase of land - by 2.0 percentage points and for means of transport - by 2.0 percentage points which formed 34.3%, 8.7% and 14.5% of total investments of tangible fixed assets respectively