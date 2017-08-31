Neviana Vladinova Wins Bronze Medal at the World Championships in Pesaro, Italy

Bulgaria's Neviana Vladinova won bronze in the ball competition at the International Gymnastics Federation Rhythmic World Championships in Pesaro, Italy, with a score of 17.950, reported Standart News.



Russian identical twins Dina and Arina Averina both won gold and silver medals as the siblings dominated the first day of the International Gymnastics Federation Rhythmic World Championships.

Dina won the hoop title at the Adriatic Arena with Arina, the elder twin by 20 minutes, claiming the silver medal.

In the ball competition the roles were reversed as Arina led the sibling 1-2 in the Italian city.

Both twins, who are 19-years-old, have now claimed their maiden world titles.