Neviana Vladinova Wins Bronze Medal at the World Championships in Pesaro, Italy
Bulgaria's Neviana Vladinova won bronze in the ball competition at the International Gymnastics Federation Rhythmic World Championships in Pesaro, Italy, with a score of 17.950, reported Standart News.
Russian identical twins Dina and Arina Averina both won gold and silver medals as the siblings dominated the first day of the International Gymnastics Federation Rhythmic World Championships.
Dina won the hoop title at the Adriatic Arena with Arina, the elder twin by 20 minutes, claiming the silver medal.
In the ball competition the roles were reversed as Arina led the sibling 1-2 in the Italian city.
Both twins, who are 19-years-old, have now claimed their maiden world titles.
- » It is Official: Liverpool Signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
- » Pulev will Face Joshua After All
- » Bulgaria is 1/4-finalist in Eurovolley '17
- » Grigor Dimitrov is in the Second Round of US Open after a Quick Victory
- » Ludogorets New Coach Makes First Transfer
- » 30 Years Since Bulgaria's Athlete Stefka Kostadinova Set a New High Jump World Record