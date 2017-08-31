Train Crash in Poland, Fortunately without Casualties

Passenger and freight train collided in northern Poland. About 20 people are injured, local authorities said. The incident happened not far from the town of Grudziadz. As a result of the accident the passenger train came out of the rails.

At the moment of the accident there were 130 passengers. All of them were subsequently evacuated. There are four slightly injured children, the agency adds. The causes of the train crash for the moment remain unknown. An investigation is under way.