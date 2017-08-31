Tropical Storm Irma is Gaining Power over the Eastern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Irma gradually rises above the eastern Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane today or tomorrow, the US Hurricane National Center said.

The storm is about 770 km west of Cape Verde and maintains a maximum wind speed of 95 km / h. Danger warnings have not yet been issued. In the Pacific Ocean, the Lydia tropical storm is about 290 kilometers southeast of the Mexican state of Lower California and threatens to become a hurricane in the coming days, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The authorities in Mexico issued a warning of a tropical storm and expectation of a hurricane in the southern part of the Lower California peninsula and the coastal area, Los Cabos, is likely to be hit by strong winds and torrential rains. The US Hurricane National Center said the Pacific Ocean system off the western coast of Mexico is likely to turn into a tropical cyclone that night, and next night it will be near the southern tip of the Lower California Peninsula. The tropical storm is expected to reach drought this morning and may become a hurricane before it reaches the shore. The storm moves north at 11 km / h and maintains winds at a top speed of 65 km / h. It can bring 20-30 cm of rain in the southern states of Lower California and Halifax, and in some places the rainfall can reach 50 cm. The National Hurricane Center of the United States says the rain is expected to cause life-threatening floods and landslides , as well as large floods along the coast, notes BTA.