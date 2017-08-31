The Eiffel Tower will Turn-off its Lights until October

The Eiffel Tower will Turn-off its Lights until October

One of the most famous monuments in the world - the Eiffel Tower in Paris - will turn-off its lights next month, The Local newspapers report.

The lighthouse on the top of the tower, which has been illuminating the sky for nearly two decades over the French capital, will be undergoing a repair that will last until October.

This is clear from a message published on the world famous monument's website, FOCUS reported. The beam that can be seen from 80km was launched on December 31, 1999 to celebrate the new millennium.

