381 New Animal and Plant Species were Found in the Brazilian Amazon

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) experts presented a catalog of 381 previously unknown plants and animals found in the Brazilian Amazon in Sao Paulo, the Globul TV channel reported. A source of information on these organisms is publications in scientific journals from 2014-2015, which have been systematized.

The Mimiurau Institute, created in 1999 with the support of the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications, was also involved in completing the catalog. The new plant species are 216, 93 are fish, 32 are amphibians, 19 are reptiles, 18 are mammals, 2 are extinct mammals and one is a bird. The researcher at the Mimiwui Institute, Fernanda Paim, said the Amazon was a difficult area and there are still many species to be discovered.

The presentation of the report came amid the turmoil in Brazil about the initiative of President Michel Temer. Last week he signed a decree removing a ban for mining in a protected area of ​​the Amazon. This is a territory in the north of the country between the states of Para and Amapa. Its area is 47,000 square kilometers, which is more than the territory of Switzerland, the Netherlands or Slovenia. The area was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1984 during the military dictatorship. It is believed that there are deposits of gold and copper ore and other minerals.

The president's decision was strongly criticized by opposition and environmentalists who fear that this could lead to environmental pollution and conflicts between the gold miners and indigenous peoples of the region. Yesterday a court in the city of Brazil canceled the president's decree. The court states that the fate of the National Reserve can not be resolved without prior discussion in the Congress of the country.