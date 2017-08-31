Residential Building Collapsed in Mumbai
bnt.bg
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A building collapsed in the Indian city of Mumbai. Reports Bnt.
Rescuers seek between 30 and 40 people who are supposed to be buried in the debris. The 3-storey building collapsed early this morning. Mumbai was hit by torrential rains and floods earlier this week.
- » Chaos at the Airport in Berlin Because of a Bomb from World War II
- » The Explosion of an Electronic Cigarette Forced the Evacuation of a Railway Station in London
- » Bus Crashed in Egypt, 14 Dead
- » Two were Killed and 25 are Missing after a Landslide in China
- » A Cargo Ship Split in Two in the Black Sea
- » At Least Eight People Died in the Alps during the Weekend
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)