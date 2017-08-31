Residential Building Collapsed in Mumbai

August 31, 2017, Thursday
Residential Building Collapsed in Mumbai

A building collapsed in the Indian city of Mumbai. Reports Bnt. 

Rescuers seek between 30 and 40 people who are supposed to be buried in the debris. The 3-storey building collapsed early this morning. Mumbai was hit by torrential rains and floods earlier this week.

Tags: Mumbai, collapsed building, incident
