The Japanese Armed Forces Demanded a Record Defense Budget

The Japanese defense ministry has asked for a record high budget for 2018 to improve Japan's defense against the growing threat from North Korea, the Associated Press and the France press reported.

The request is for 5,255 billion yen (about USD 48 billion or EUR 40 billion), which means an increase of 2.54 percent. The budget for the past year was 5,125 billion yen.

The increase will cover the purchase of better range, height and accuracy missile interceptors, new radar detection systems and missile defense system. The defense ministry underlines that it wants to be able to destroy a North Korean missile in the air if it is likely to fall into Japanese territory, AFP notes.

Tokyo is also considering expanding its arsenal with the THAAD system - an anti-missile complex based on high-range missile interception. The fears of Pyongyang's nuclear and rocket threats intensified this week after a North Korean missile flew over Japan, AP reminds.