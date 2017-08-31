The Autumn Edition of Kapana Fest is Approaching

The sixth edition of Kapana Fest will enchant Plovdiv streets in September! The event begins on September 29 and within three days it will turn the authentic Plovdiv quarter into an independent territory of culture, art and entertainment.

Being known as a "carnival of street art", only a few years ago, "Kapana Fest" became one of the most loved and awaited events not only for the residents of the city but also for the numerous guests from all over Bulgaria and abroad.

The forthcoming autumn edition will present a rich program, organized in a variety of thematic units - music and dances, cinema and literature, workshops and exhibitions, creative and entertainment projects. One of the main highlights of the event is the extensive exhibition of the best of Bulgarian creative craft - Bazar Kapana, which over the years manages to revive the historical, craft and commercial spirit of the neighborhood.

More than 100 of the most prominent Bulgarian authors will present their creations in several thematic areas: Author's articles, Natural foods and beverages, Gramophone plates, Contemporary Bulgarian fashion and the special promotional zone.

A key accent in the musical program is a concert to honor the late Chester Bennington.

The Memorial will allow Bulgarian Linkin Park fans to leave their message to the band on huge vinyl and a number of Bulgarian musicians will join the stage to make their creative interpretations of Linkin Park songs.

Another exciting accent is the return of the retro cars parade, with which the automobile club "RETRO" Plovdiv will celebrate its 25th anniversary. The event, with amazing style and ambience, will feature classic 40 ', 50', 60 'and 70' cars and will delight visitors with an attractive show and city rally.