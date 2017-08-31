End of Vacation, Parliament Representatives are Going Back to Work on Friday

The summer vacation of the parliament is coming to an end. On Friday, September 1, they return to work and start their regular plenary session at 9:00. Reports Dnes. 

This summer, the MPs rested 34 calendar days. This is according to the texts in the parliamentary regulations, where it is explicitly stated that the institution is resting in August.

Otherwise, before taking a break, they worked exactly 101 calendar days and held 44 plenary sessions in the 44th National Assembly. Traditionally, at the opening of the new session of the National Assembly, the leaders of the parliamentary parties will make statements in which they will outline their priorities for the new political season. Parliament members then get on with their regular agenda. 

