End of Vacation, Parliament Representatives are Going Back to Work on Friday
The summer vacation of the parliament is coming to an end. On Friday, September 1, they return to work and start their regular plenary session at 9:00. Reports Dnes.
This summer, the MPs rested 34 calendar days. This is according to the texts in the parliamentary regulations, where it is explicitly stated that the institution is resting in August.
Otherwise, before taking a break, they worked exactly 101 calendar days and held 44 plenary sessions in the 44th National Assembly. Traditionally, at the opening of the new session of the National Assembly, the leaders of the parliamentary parties will make statements in which they will outline their priorities for the new political season. Parliament members then get on with their regular agenda.
- » The Japanese Armed Forces Demanded a Record Defense Budget
- » Trump: Conversations are not the Solution to North Korea Problem
- » The Ministry of Interior Reinforces the Control of Drivers under the Influence of Drugs
- » The Repairs on Bulgaria Blvd in Sofia are Postponed
- » Ekaterina Zaharieva on a Working Visit to Montenegro
- » After North Korea Missile, Britain and Japan Agree Closer Security Ties