Bulgaria has Replaced Spain as the Choice for Vacation Destination of Polish Tourists

Bulgaria has replaced Spain and is second in ranking among the most popular tourist destinations for the Poles, according to a survey by the Polish Tourist Chamber.

With a 14% share, Bulgaria is just behind Greece, which is the leader for the second consecutive year on the Polish market. More than 30% of Polish tourists spent the summer months on five Greek islands - Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos, Kos and Corfu, according to the Chamber's data.

Bulgaria is preferred to Spain because of the opportunities for cheaper summer holidays during school holidays, the survey authors comment. Croatia has stayed behind in the list, because the Poles are traveling there mostly unorganized and with their own transport and do not fall into the tour operator accounts.

In all three lead countries, this year's holiday prices were higher than in the past. In Bulgaria and Spain, the rise is 3%, and in Greece - by 10%.