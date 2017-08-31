Pulev will Face Joshua After All

Sports | August 31, 2017, Thursday // 11:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Pulev will Face Joshua After All Youtube

Kubrat Pulev will meet heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua on October 28th, though he publicly announces that he wants more time to prepare. The Bulgarian is a mandatory contender for the IBF title and last week accused his Sauerland promoters of meeting Joshua behind his back and thinking mainly about the money they will gain from such a meeting. Pulev explained that he needed more time to prepare, and asked for "3-4 months".

Sauerland, however, are adamant and, according to bTV, Pulev was forced to accept the date and is already training for the match in Germany. Pulev is preparing in Berlin under the direction of coach Uli Wegner.

The British media said the meeting would certainly be in Cardiff on October 28, though there is still no official confirmation from either Sauerland or Joshua's promoter Eddie Hern.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pulev, Joshua, heavyweight, boxing
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria