Pulev will Face Joshua After All

Kubrat Pulev will meet heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua on October 28th, though he publicly announces that he wants more time to prepare. The Bulgarian is a mandatory contender for the IBF title and last week accused his Sauerland promoters of meeting Joshua behind his back and thinking mainly about the money they will gain from such a meeting. Pulev explained that he needed more time to prepare, and asked for "3-4 months".

Sauerland, however, are adamant and, according to bTV, Pulev was forced to accept the date and is already training for the match in Germany. Pulev is preparing in Berlin under the direction of coach Uli Wegner.

The British media said the meeting would certainly be in Cardiff on October 28, though there is still no official confirmation from either Sauerland or Joshua's promoter Eddie Hern.