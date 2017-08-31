Bulgaria is 1/4-finalist in Eurovolley '17
The Bulgarian national volleyball team beat Finland 3:1 (-23, 21, 11, 12) and qualified for the 1/4-final of the European Men's Championship in Poland. The intrigue in Krakow's playoff match disappeared after the end of the first game in which the Scandinavians took advantage due to the hesitant play of the Bulgarian team. From there on, Plamen Konstantinov's selection imposed a rhythm of play that was too good for the rival, and they achieved amazing results in the last two parts.
In a dispute over a top 4 place, Bulgaria will face the Serbian team tomorrow, skipping the first elimination phase as the winner of the Preliminary Group A. Whoever wins this match will meet Germany in the 1/2-finals or the winner of the playoffs between France and the Czech Republic.
- » Pulev will Face Joshua After All
- » Grigor Dimitrov is in the Second Round of US Open after a Quick Victory
- » Ludogorets New Coach Makes First Transfer
- » 30 Years Since Bulgaria's Athlete Stefka Kostadinova Set a New High Jump World Record
- » Bulgarian Antoni Ivanov Wins the Bronze Medal at the World Junior Swimming Championships in U.S.
- » Paris Saint-Germain Secure the Signing of Kilyan Mbappe