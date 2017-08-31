Sunny Weather Today, Max Temperatures Between 26°C and 31°C

Bulgaria: Sunny Weather Today, Max Temperatures Between 26°C and 31°C

It will be sunny today with maximum temperatures ranging between 26°C and 31°C, in Sofia - about 26°C.

This is the weather forecast reported to FOCUS News Agency from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for the month.

The Black Sea Coast will be mostly sunny with light to moderate north wind becoming southeast during the day. The maximum temperatures will be 23°C-25°C, close to the sea water temperature.

In the mountains it will be sunny with moderate wind from north-northeast. The maximum temperature at 1,200m will be about 19°C, at 2,000m - about 12°C.

