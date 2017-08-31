Grigor Dimitrov is in the Second Round of US Open after a Quick Victory

Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the second round of the US Open Tennis Championship - the last Grand Slam tournament of the year. The Champion of the Masters at Cincinnati started his participation in the tournament with victory - 6:1, 6:4, 6:2 over Vaclav Schafrank (Czech).

The 23-year-old debutant in the main scheme of the Slam race could hardly cope with the Bulgarian and the match finished for 1.48h. The match was supposed to be played last night, but was postponed for 24 hours due to rainy weather.

The 26-year-old Dimitrov made less successful strikes (22:26) but also made a significantly less unprovoked mistakes (22:37) and scored more aces (6:4). He also saved all four break points he gave to the rival, and at the same time made 5 out of 15 breaks in the match.

In the second round tomorrow, Dimitrov will face the winner of the match between Alaya Beden (Vrb) and Andrey Rublevov (Rus), which is later tonight.