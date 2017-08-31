The Ministry of Interior Reinforces the Control of Drivers under the Influence of Drugs

Bulgaria: The Ministry of Interior Reinforces the Control of Drivers under the Influence of Drugs

The Ministry of the Interior has announced a public procurement contract for the purchase of 4165 cartridges for small-scale devices to check the use of drugs by drivers. Reports Sega. 

The value of the order is over BGN 115 000 without VAT. 2000 cartridges have to be delivered to the Traffic Police authorities within 60 days of the conclusion of the contract.

Each of the cassettes should allow the simultaneous identification of six groups of drugs by analysis of saliva: amphetamines, designer drugs, opiates, cocaine, benzodiazepines, marijuana. The minimum life span of each test cartridge for  for verifying the use of narcotic substances shall not be less than six months from the date of delivery. The term of the contract will be 24 months.

Tags: drugs, drivers, police checks
