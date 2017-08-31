Ukraine has Asked the US to Increase Aid
According to the statement, Poroshenko placed the supply of defense equipment in the first place.
President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko turned to the US Congress with a request for an increase in the aid his country receives, the Izvestia newspaper quoted FOCUS News Agency as saying.
The paper recalls that the United States first delivered a shipment of coal to Ukraine, and by the end of the year, another 700,000 tons will be dispatched.
